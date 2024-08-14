 Gurugram police commissioner awarded President’s Police Medal - Hindustan Times
Gurugram police commissioner awarded President’s Police Medal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 15, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday announced the names of three Haryana IPS officers, Kamal Deep Goyal, Deepak Saharan, Surinder Singh Bhoria and Vijay Pratap Singh for the award of Police Medal for meritorious services. Besides, two Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers, Deepak and Sandeep Kumar will also be presented with Police Medal for meritorious service

A 1998 batch Haryana IPS officer Vikas Arora will be awarded with the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services on the occasion of Independence Day. Arora is at present posted as commissioner of police, Gurugram.

Police commissioner Vikas Arora (HT Photo)
Inspector Anil Kumar, inspector Om Prakash ( Madhuban, Karnal), inspector Om Prakash (Bhondsi, Gurugram), sub inspector Ram Niwas, woman sub inspector Santosh, assistant sub inspector Mahender Singh will also be awarded with Police Medal for meritorious services.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gurugram police commissioner awarded President's Police Medal
© 2024 HindustanTimes
