Gurugram woman accused of filing nine false rape FIRs gets bail
The Gurugram woman, who is accused of filing nine false rape FIRs against at least eight boys, has been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court.
The high court bench of justice JS Bedi observed that she has been in custody since December 29, 2021, and the investigation is complete. None of the prosecution witnesses have been examined so far, therefore, the trial is not likely to conclude in the near future, the court said adding that further incarceration of the woman was not required as she has already been behind bars for seven months now.
The woman had approached the high court on July 21 this year, over an FIR registered on December 23, 2021, in which she was charged with extortion, blackmail, false evidence, criminal conspiracy. Between September 2020 and November 2021, nine rape FIRs had been registered on the complaint of the woman. She was arrested on the complaint of two families whose sons had been falsely implicated in a rape case by her. A documentary filmmaker and activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj had first brought the case to light.
The woman, in her bail plea, had stated that the boys of her locality, on account of her friendly nature, had got acquainted with her and later, taking undue advantage of the friendship, tried to sexually harass her. It was in these circumstances, that she had got registered a number of FIRs against various boys and their family members, it was claimed.
The government had told the court that the petitioner was a serial complainant against various boys and their family members and as many as nine FIRs have been registered at her instance and in four such FIRs, cancellation reports have been submitted.
The court observed that the allegations against her are serious. However, it may be pointed out that the petitioner is a young woman, aged 21. She has been in custody since December 21 and the investigation stands complete, the court added while granting bail. The woman has also been asked to appear before the police station concerned on the first Monday of every month till the conclusion of the trial. “If any attempt whatsoever is made by the petitioner and/or his family members to contact/threaten/intimidate any of the witnesses of the present occurrence, the state/complainant shall be at liberty to move an application for cancellation of bail,” the court added.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab sees 160 cattle deaths, 12,000 infections in a month
Five heads of cattle have died every day in Punjab due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) since July 4 this year, when the first such case was reported in the state. In Muktsar, about 100 cattle have died due to LSD-like symptoms while 1,000 animals were found infected, said senior veterinary officer Dr Gurdit Singh. It is for the first time that Punjab has witnessed the LSD outbreak that affects livestock.
1-lakh litre ‘lahan’ recovered near Beas river in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the excise department officials busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit with the recovery of one lakh litre of 'lahan' (raw material to manufacture liquor) from the marshy area of Beas river between the Kirian and Marar villages near Harike Pattan town on Friday. Officials said the accused involved in running the liquor producing and smuggling network managed to flee taking advantage of the marshy area.
From honouring AAP leaders to five-star hotel stay, Punjab exchequer paid bills
From honouring its senior leaders with gold-plated swords to arranging their accommodation in five-star hotels and decorating roads with flowers, the Punjab government, reeling under a fund crunch, spent ₹14.63 lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party's victory march, Dhanwad Punjab Yatra, in Amritsar, according to information received under the Right to Information Act. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-elect Bhagwant Mann had led the grand road show.
In absence of elected representatives, local issues may remain unresolved
The delay in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls by four to six months could affect the civic governance as there would be no elected representatives for almost a year. The term of corporators ended on the night of March 7. Since then, then commissioner chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has been presiding over the BMC as the administrator. The BMC was supposed to go to the polls sometime during September-October.
A series of fortunate events: 16-year-old reunited with mother after 9 years
For 16-year-old Pooja Gaud, August 5 will forever remain etched in her mind as the day that proved that miracles do indeed occur. The teenager was reunited with her mother nine years after she was allegedly kidnapped by a couple barely a kilometre away from where she lived in a slum in Juhu Galli, Andheri. Harry D'Souza was arrested late Thursday night and remanded to police custody till August 10.
