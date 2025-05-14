Habitual criminal caught with country-made pistol, cartridges in Chandigarh

Police arrested two individuals from different locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula, after recovering illegal weapon and ammunition from their possession. He was booked under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the POCSO Act at Sarangpur police station in January 2017, informed police. (File)

In the first case, Chandigarh Police arrested a Sector 38 resident with one country-made pistol and three live cartridges without any valid licence from Sector 25.

He was identified as Lokesh Kumar, said police, adding that accused was a habitual offender. Investigations revealed he was booked in two cases at other police stations in 2013 and 2017, respectively, police added.

Another case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against him at the Sector 34 police station in July 2013.

A fresh FIR under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. Police said further investigations were on to know more about the source of the illegal weapon and also trace the kingpin of the illegal arm supplier/seller.

The district police arrested a 22-year-old after finding an illegal country-made pistol in his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap near the Ghaggar river behind IT Park Sector-23 on Monday and intercepted Satyam Kumar, of Bihar, currently residing in Majri Chowk.

The firearm was recovered from the accused. Kumar failed to produce any valid licence for the weapon. Initial investigations revealed thathe had procured the pistol from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act at Chandimandir police station. Kumar was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police remand.