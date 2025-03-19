Hair ‘treatment’ in Sangrur: Accused on the run, his Khanna salon sealed

The number of individuals suffering from eye infections following an unauthorised hair treatment camp in Sangrur has surged to 71, prompting a multi-pronged investigation from the administration. Further, the authorities in Khanna have sealed the accused’s salon, officials said. Health officials sealing a salon in Khanna on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Kamra said: “The civil hospital has treated 71 individuals to date. Four new cases with severe eye irritation came in today.”

“I directed the district (CHECK) drug officers to visit the site where the camp was organised to collect samples (CHECK), but they found nothing there as the accused person is absconding,” he added. Several private ophthalmologists on Monday had also reported a surge in patients who had visited the camp.

Meanwhile, police in Khanna sealed Amandeep Singh’s salon, one of the two accused booked under Section 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid, etc.) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. The other accused, identified as Tejinder Pal Singh, an advocate from JP Colony in Sangrur, has been arrested, while Amandeep Singh, owner of a salon who hails from Bilaspur village in Ludhiana, is on the run.

“Following the directives of the zonal officer, we have seized the salon,” Dr Raman Khanna, district ayurvedic officer in Ludhiana, said.

He added that the team had attempted to inspect the premises on Monday as well, but it was closed. “We have now affixed a notice urging Amandeep Singh to contact us for questioning and to facilitate the chemical analysis of the solution,” he added.

The camp, held at Kali Devi Mandir in Sangrur on Sunday, attracted several attendees and left many participants with pain and redness in the eyes after they applied a solution provided at the event and washed it off later as part of the treatment.

“Amandeep Singh is still absconding. Efforts are on to arrest him,” police added. WITH INPUTS FROM HTC, LUDHIANA