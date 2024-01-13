close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Half day in Haryana offices on Jan 15 for nagar kirtan

Half day in Haryana offices on Jan 15 for nagar kirtan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 14, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The government has declared the second half of January 15 as a public holiday for all employees in Chandigarh on account of a nagar kirtan in connection with Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh

The Haryana government has declared the second half of January 15 as a public holiday for all employees in Chandigarh on account of a nagar kirtan in connection with Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh, as per a notification issued by the human resources department.

A nagar kirtan in connection with Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh will be atken out on January 15, 2024. (File)
A nagar kirtan in connection with Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh will be atken out on January 15, 2024. (File)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On