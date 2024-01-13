Half day in Haryana offices on Jan 15 for nagar kirtan
Jan 14, 2024 05:08 AM IST
The Haryana government has declared the second half of January 15 as a public holiday for all employees in Chandigarh on account of a nagar kirtan in connection with Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh, as per a notification issued by the human resources department.
