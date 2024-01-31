Half-burnt body found in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: The half-burnt body of a man was found at the Basti Bawa Khel area of Jalandhar on Tuesday morning. The half-burnt body of a man was found at the Basti Bawa Khel area of Jalandhar on Tuesday morning.

Police have started investigation. The victim is yet to identified as the police have shifted the body to Jalandhar civil hospital mortuary.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

According to information, commuters informed the police after they saw smoke emanating from a vacant plot around 8.30am. the body was cut into pieces, the police said.

A case under Section of 302 (murder) has been registered against unidentified person.