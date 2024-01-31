 Half-burnt body found in Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
Half-burnt body found in Jalandhar

Half-burnt body found in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 06:12 AM IST

A half-burnt body of a man was found in Jalandhar. Police have started an investigation and the victim is yet to be identified. The body was cut into pieces.

Jalandhar: The half-burnt body of a man was found at the Basti Bawa Khel area of Jalandhar on Tuesday morning.




Police have started investigation. The victim is yet to identified as the police have shifted the body to Jalandhar civil hospital mortuary.

According to information, commuters informed the police after they saw smoke emanating from a vacant plot around 8.30am. the body was cut into pieces, the police said.

A case under Section of 302 (murder) has been registered against unidentified person.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
