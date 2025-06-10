Hamirpur’s Neri sizzles at 42.6°C as temperature soars in Himachal

Neri in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.6°C on Monday, as several stations across the hill state reported above-normal temperatures. Several popular hill stations, including Dharamshala and Shimla, are witnessing temperatures significantly above normal. (File/ RepresentativeR)

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, the average maximum temperature in the state remained above normal on Monday. After Neri, Una recorded the second-highest maximum at 42.4°C, followed by Kangra at 40.4°C.

Several popular hill stations, including Dharamshala and Shimla, are witnessing temperatures significantly above normal. On Monday, Dharamshala recorded 35.1°C, which was 2.6°C above normal.

In the capital city Shimla, the maximum temperature reached 29°C, 3.2°C above normal. Manali saw the mercury touch 30.5°C, which was 4.2°C above normal, while Mandi registered a maximum temperature 5.6°C above normal. In Bhuntar, located in Kullu district, the temperature was 4.2°C above normal.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9°C, which was 5.5°C above normal, while the mercury touched 26°C in Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti district, marking a rise of 3°C above normal.

The MeT department officials said that dry weather is expected to prevail across all districts of the state till June 12. However, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over the state from June 13 to 15. According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees over some parts of the state during the next four days.

The weather remained dry across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with no significant change observed in maximum and minimum temperatures.

During this period, maximum temperatures were 3–5°C above normal at most stations, while a few isolated locations recorded normal to near-normal values, ranging between 30°C and 42°C.

Minimum temperatures were also 2–3°C above normal at most places, with isolated stations recording normal to near-normal temperatures in the range of 10°C to 26°C.