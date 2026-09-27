Handbag stolen from parked car at Zirakpur wedding resort

A Bengaluru-based IT professional attending her brother-in-law’s wedding reception in Zirakpur lost around ₹35,000 cash, shagun envelopes and gift cards after a man smashed the rear window of her car at a resort, according to her complaint. A case under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified man (HT File)

Ramya Shree, a Bengaluru resident and native of Chennai, had come to Azalia Resort in Master Farms, Zirakpur, with her family for the reception on September 21. Around 10.30pm, Shree left her handbag at a table while attending to her four-year-old son. When she returned, the bag was missing. She raised the alarm, following which resort manager PS Bedi told her that he had removed the unattended handbag and kept it in the security room.

Shree then placed her handbag and other belongings inside her car, bearing registration number CH-01-CS-6489, parked at the resort.

Around 12.19am on September 22, closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed an unidentified man moving through the parking area with a torch.

According to the complaint, he checked parked vehicles, took out a knife, smashed the rear window of Shree’s car and entered it.

The man allegedly searched the handbag and fled with around ₹35,000 cash, shagun envelopes and gift cards.

Shree told police that security guards were not present at the parking area or the main entrance at the time. She also questioned the absence of gate duty records and sought an investigation into the resort manager’s handling of her handbag and the security arrangements.

A case under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified man. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwinder Singh said police had seized the CCTV recordings and were questioning the resort manager and security personnel.