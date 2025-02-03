‘Happy’ to meet friend, man fires celebratory shots in Mohali’s Sector 91, held

A 34-year-old man was arrested after firing celebratory shots in the air in a moment of excitement upon meeting his friend, police said. Mohali police on Friday received a complaint from a resident of Sector 91, stating that multiple persons were engaging in hooliganism in the area and firing shots in the air. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was identified as Manpreet Singh of Talwandi Mange Khan village, Zira, Ferozepur. He was visiting Mohali to meet a friend, as per police.

Police on Friday received a complaint from a resident of Sector 91, stating that multiple persons were engaging in hooliganism in the area and firing shots in the air.

After responding to the scene, police recovered empty bullet shells fired from a .45-bore weapon, following which they scrutinised CCTV cameras installed in the area. This led to the arrest of Manpreet.

Along with Manpreet, police also nominated four unidentified men in the FIR, lodged under Sections 125 (reckless or negligent acts that endanger the safety of others) of the BNS and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.