‘Har Ghar Congress’ campaign in Haryana from Jan 15

The Haryana Congress on Wednesday announced to start ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign from January 15. This was decided at a state-level meeting of the party on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by party in-charge for Haryana Deepak Babaria. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state unit president Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, MLAs, senior leaders and volunteers attended the meeting. (HT photo)

A party spokesperson said they would reach each home and voter to convey the policies of the Congress party and the failures of the BJP-JJP government.

Hooda would launch the campaign from Jind while Udai Bhan would start it in Narnaul. Congress MP Deepender Hooda would launch the campaign from Rohtak.

Babaria said a day after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ starts on January 14, the Haryana Congress campaign will be started. The party in-charge said one-on-one communication will be established with the voters through ‘Har Ghar Congress’ campaign.

“The BJP has retracted from its announcement of providing LPG cylinder for ₹500 in Rajasthan. There is inflation and inequality in the country, including Haryana. The youth of Haryana are forced to go abroad for job opportunities. The BJP-JJP have broken all records of unemployment and corruption in Haryana,” he alleged.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP regime stood exposed before the public as unemployment, inflation, crime, drug peddling, corruption remains at an all-time high.

State Congress president Udai Bhan said a committee of 31 party workers will be formed at booth level to eliminate bogus votes. War rooms will be set up by the party in Delhi and Chandigarh, he said.