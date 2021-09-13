Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Har Hith retail stores in Haryana villages from October 2
At least 80% of the site surveys of eligible applicants have been made and that 300 sites have been allotted for Har Hith retail stores in Haryana villages . (Representative Image/HT file)
Har Hith retail stores in Haryana villages from October 2

At least 2,000 Har Hith retail stores will be opened in the first phase and 3,000 in the second phase in Haryana villages from October 2
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:33 AM IST

Haryana is set to open modern retail stores ‘Har-Hith’ in villages from October 2.

After the scheme was launched on August 2, at least 1,100 people have applied for the franchisee of stores, Rohit Yadav, managing director, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, said. He added that 80% of the site surveys of eligible applicants have been made and that 300 sites have been allotted.

At least 2,000 Har-Hith retail stores will be opened in the first phase and 3,000 in the second phase.

He said under this scheme, the Haryana government is providing a platform for startups as well as about a dozen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), FPOs (farmer producer organisations), government co-operative institutions, self help groups (SHGs) to increase their business. High-quality products of these groups including Khadi, Vita, Hafed will also be made available in Har-Hith stores.

He said district-level ‘Har-Hith’ retail franchisee agreement camps are being organised in Gurugram, Hisar and Pipli. Agreements are being made with franchisee partners in these camps that were started from September 9.

Yadav said the purpose of these camps is to facilitate the franchisee partners living in remote areas of the state to get the agreement done in their own city. These camps will now continue at the district-level by Haryana-Agro Department.

