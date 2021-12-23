Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harassment by neighbours, Ludhiana man tries to immolate self
chandigarh news

Harassment by neighbours, Ludhiana man tries to immolate self

A resident of Dholan village, tries to immolate self, saying that he was tired of facing harassment, allegedly from his neighbour over a piece of land; a case has been registered at the Jagraon police station
A case was registered at the Jagron police station against five residents of Dholan village, after their neighbour tried to immolate himself following an alleged harassment. (HT File)
A case was registered at the Jagron police station against five residents of Dholan village, after their neighbour tried to immolate himself following an alleged harassment. (HT File)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly harassed by his neighbours, a resident of Dholan village set himself on fire.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where his condition is said to be critical.

A case against five persons has been registered. They have been identified as Bahadur Singh of Dholan village, his wife Paramjit Kaur, two sons Karanvir and Kaka, and a relative Harnek Singh.

The complainant stated that he had bought a plot, next to Bahadur Singh’s house in Dholan village. He alleged that Bahadur Singh wanted to grab the plot and so used to harass him.

On Tuesday, when he went to his plot, the accused stopped him and also threatened him. He felt humiliated and set himself on fire after pouring petrol on himself. His family members doused the flames and rushed him to the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following the complaint filed by the victim, police have booked the accused under Sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song,), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station of Jagraon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out