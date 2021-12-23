Harassment by neighbours, Ludhiana man tries to immolate self

Allegedly harassed by his neighbours, a resident of Dholan village set himself on fire.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where his condition is said to be critical.

A case against five persons has been registered. They have been identified as Bahadur Singh of Dholan village, his wife Paramjit Kaur, two sons Karanvir and Kaka, and a relative Harnek Singh.

The complainant stated that he had bought a plot, next to Bahadur Singh’s house in Dholan village. He alleged that Bahadur Singh wanted to grab the plot and so used to harass him.

On Tuesday, when he went to his plot, the accused stopped him and also threatened him. He felt humiliated and set himself on fire after pouring petrol on himself. His family members doused the flames and rushed him to the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following the complaint filed by the victim, police have booked the accused under Sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song,), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station of Jagraon.