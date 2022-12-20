Hard work, dedication fuelled Sargam’s success, say her parents in Jammu

A girl next door who was fond of modelling since her school days is how Sargam Koushal’s Jammu-based parents describe her.

The 32-year-old scripted history when she won the ‘Mrs World 2022’ title after 21 years while representing India in the beauty pageant on Saturday evening in US’s Las Vegas.

Parents of Sargam, an alumna of Saint Mary’s Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School at Gandhi Nagar here, said they accorded priority to academics over her passion till she completed her school education.

“Sargam’s journey is of hard work and dedication. It was also our family’s dream to see her reach this platform. After her marriage, we encouraged her to participate in different pageants. We were very much confident that she will bring this crown back home and she did it,” said GS Koushal, her father, who is a retired banker.

Sargam’s mother Meena Koushal said, “She worked really hard for it. As a child, she was meritorious in her studies, but very confident and as much naughty.”

“Education is the first and foremost requirement. If she is in the US today, it is because of her studies,” she added.

Sargam’s younger brother Manthan Koushal said, “All of us watched the beauty pageant live from Las Vegas. She had made us proud when she won Mrs India pageant and now this crown (Mrs World) is really a great achievement. She has proved that she is the number one.”

‘I remember how she stumbled while practising’

Manthan recalled how his sister used to stumble while trying to walk like models at home.

“But every time, she got up and continued. And today, she has brought home the crown to make the nation proud of her,” he added.

Sargam’s husband Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian Navy officer, also hails from Jammu and is currently posted at Mumbai.

After her schooling, Sargam graduated from Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar and then did her postgraduation in English literature from University of Jammu and BEd from the government college, Jammu.

As per her social media account, she was born on September 17, 1990, and previously worked as a teacher in Vizag.

She is also a content writer, model and painter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON