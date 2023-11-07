Harjinder Singh Dhami is SAD candidate for SGPC president’s post

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami will be the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the gurudwara body’s top post this time too, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Tuesday. This is the third time that SAD president Sukhbir Badal has backed Harjinder Singh Dhami for the post of SGPC president. (HT File)

The annual elections of the SGPC are to be held on Wednesday.

This is the third time that Sukhbir has backed him for the post.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema made the announcement on social networking site X, on behalf of Sukhbir.

Quoting the SAD president, Cheema wrote: “All members of the SGPC of my party have expressed full confidence in his (Dhami’s) working in my one-to-one meetings with them. So, he will remain our choice for the present election.”

Dhami has already completed two years in office as the SGPC president.

Besides the top post, elections for the senior vice-president, junior vice-president and general secretary, besides the 11-member executive committee of the SGPC will also be held simultaneously.

Following the announcement, Dhami tweeted, “With the blessings of Guru, the SAD has once again chosen me as its contestant for the headship of the apex Sikh body SGPC. I heartfully thank the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, other office bearers of the party and all the SGPC members. May Guru help us (sic).”

Sukhbir Badal is set to address SGPC members affiliated to his party at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here on Tuesday evening.

Before that, the opposition camp will also announce its candidate during a press conference schedule at 2pm on Tuesday.

SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will address this press conference.

The opposition is likely to announce SAD dissident Balbir Singh Ghunas as its candidate for the top post.

Ghunas, who is a SGPC member from Chananwal segment of Barnala district and a former MLA, remained affiliated to the SAD, but during last elections, he extended support to Jagir Kaur who contested against Dhami unsuccessfully.

