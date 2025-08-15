Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Harjit Singh Sandhu is BJP pick for Tarn Taran bypoll

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 06:20 am IST

The BJP has nominated Harjit Singh Sandhu for the upcoming Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal.

Chandigarh The BJP on Thursday named Harjit Singh Sandhu as its candidate for the bypoll to the Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal on June 27, this year. The date of bypoll is yet to be announced. Sandhu (40) is the president of the BJP’s district unit of Tarn Taran. Prior to joining the BJP in 2022, Sandhu was with the SAD. He had joined the Youth Akali Dal in 2007 and remained the circle president from 2009 to 2012. He had also been general secretary of the Youth Akali Dal.

