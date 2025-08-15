Harjit Singh Sandhu is BJP pick for Tarn Taran bypoll

Chandigarh The BJP on Thursday named Harjit Singh Sandhu as its candidate for the bypoll to the Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal on June 27, this year. The date of bypoll is yet to be announced. Sandhu (40) is the president of the BJP’s district unit of Tarn Taran. Prior to joining the BJP in 2022, Sandhu was with the SAD. He had joined the Youth Akali Dal in 2007 and remained the circle president from 2009 to 2012. He had also been general secretary of the Youth Akali Dal.

Harjit Singh Sandhu