Harnoor’s bold move to Punjab nets IPL contract from Punjab Kings

ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2024 09:20 AM IST

A roller-coaster stint with the UT Cricket Association made Harnoor rethink about shifting base to his original state unit, Punjab Cricket Association, in search of better opportunities

Even though left-handed batter Harnoor Pannu came into the spotlight way back in 2022 as a part of the India youth team which clinched the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract eluded him. Thereafter, a roller-coaster stint with the UT Cricket Association made the cricketer rethink about shifting base to his original state unit, Punjab Cricket Association, in search of better opportunities.

Harnoor made his Ranji Trophy debut playing for the UTCA against Baroda in 2022. (HT Photo)
Harnoor made his Ranji Trophy debut playing for the UTCA against Baroda in 2022. (HT Photo)

A brave move earlier this season, it seems, has worked wonders for the 21-year-old cricketer. Being a player in the Punjab T20 League Sher-e-Punjab and his stellar performances for the Punjab U-23 team has brought him recognition, as he has been bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 30 lakh (base price) at the IPL auction held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening. Now a part of the Punjab senior team participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Harnoor reacted to his PBKS inclusion.

“It feels great to be a part of an IPL franchise, that too Punjab Kings, which is close to the heart. Things are going well for me and I am just trusting the process. Definitely, moving back to the PCA opened gates for me. I could showcase my abilities and work with the best. Doing well in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup was a game changer for me. It gave me a lot of confidence going into the domestic season,” said Harnoor, who amassed 578 runs in 12 matches in the Punjab T20 league and hit a massive 33 sixes in the tournament. Earlier, he played for the PCA in the U-16s but moved to the UTCA in 2019 when it got the BCCI affiliation.

Harnoor, who trains at Sector 36’s Guru Nanak Public School ground under seasoned coach and uncle Harminder Singh Pannu, made his Ranji Trophy debut playing for the UTCA against Baroda in 2022.

He was rewarded with a spot in the Punjab senior men’s team coached by Wasim Jaffer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy after he impressed the selectors playing in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy with responsibility not to forget his T20 batting skills, making him a hot property.

“I hope to get a chance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and prove my worth. It could be good preparation for the upcoming IPL. Playing in home conditions in the IPL will be an added advantage,” added Harnoor, who idolises Shubman Gill.

Incidentally, UTCA cricketer and Harnoor’s U-19 World Cup winning teammate Rajangad Bawa was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the auction for 30 lakh (base price). He made his IPL debut playing for the PBKS in the 2022 season.

Another former UTCA cricketer Yuvraj Chaudhary was lapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for 30 lakh (base price) in the auction. He had moved to Uttarakhand after being disappointed at the UTCA and had shared limelight in the hill state with his stunning all-round abilities. A left-arm spinner and a smashing power-hitter, Yuvraj has been termed as a six-hitting machine in the Uttarakhand T20 league.

