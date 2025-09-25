Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Haryana: 1 dead, 4 injured in Jhajjar road crash

    The deceased has been identified as Zakariya Khan, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The injured persons were rushed to civil hospital in Bahadurgarh, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 7:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 35-year-old car driver was killed and four others were injured when a speeding truck hit the car from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Badli in Jhajjar on Wednesday morning, police said.

    A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that the incident took place when a speeding truck hit a car from behind and it collided with a divider.
    A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that the incident took place when a speeding truck hit a car from behind and it collided with a divider.

    The deceased has been identified as Zakariya Khan, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The injured persons were rushed to civil hospital in Bahadurgarh, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

    A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that the incident took place when a speeding truck hit a car from behind and it collided with a divider.

    “The car driver died on the spot and four others sustained injuries. The truck driver who fled from the spot was was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the spokesperson added.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/ Haryana: 1 Dead, 4 Injured In Jhajjar Road Crash
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/ Haryana: 1 Dead, 4 Injured In Jhajjar Road Crash
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes