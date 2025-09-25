Haryana: 1 dead, 4 injured in Jhajjar road crash

A 35-year-old car driver was killed and four others were injured when a speeding truck hit the car from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Badli in Jhajjar on Wednesday morning, police said. A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that the incident took place when a speeding truck hit a car from behind and it collided with a divider.

The deceased has been identified as Zakariya Khan, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The injured persons were rushed to civil hospital in Bahadurgarh, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

“The car driver died on the spot and four others sustained injuries. The truck driver who fled from the spot was was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the spokesperson added.