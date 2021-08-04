Haryana 112 emergency helpline flooded with missed, blank calls

A majority of the phone calls received on Haryana emergency helpline number 112 are inquiry, appreciation, blank and missed calls in the first 500 hours (about 21 days) after round-the-clock emergency response support system being kicked off on July 13.

Additional director general of police (ADGP, telecom and IT) Arshinder Singh Chawla, who is also the nodal officer of Haryana 112 project, said total 2,17,754 calls were received on the 112 helpline number since July 13 after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the project.

Chawla said of all calls, 31,717 calls were from people who genuinely needed help. He said 25,826 emergency vehicles dispatches were made to the incident locations to assist people in distress.

“Remaining calls were majorly enquiry, blank, appreciation or missed calls,” the ADGP said.

The cop said of total actionable calls received at the unified emergency helpline number, 23,924 callers needed police assistance, 2,836 ambulance services and 241 people requested for fire department services.

Of all dispatched calls, multi-service dispatches also happened in which the system dispatched multiple services on a single call. This round-the-clock emergency response support system (ERSS) started functioning from the State Emergency Response Centre (SERC) in Panchkula with highly-equipped 601 police emergency response vehicles (ERVs) across state.

The SERC has been digitally connected to police control room at district levels and suitably located emergency response vehicles. It is integrated with the mirror centre in Gurugram and the disaster centre in Hyderabad so that the data remains secure at all times.

Haryana 112 is an integrated emergency response system, established to provide emergency services to person in distress anytime and anywhere across Haryana.

Chawla said initially the response time was on the higher side than expected. A continuous improvement has been observed on the basis of day-to-day monitoring to bring down the response time to 15-20 minutes.

He said the average response time has been brought down from about 34 minutes on July 13 to less than 20 minutes on August 2.

The ADGP said it is a new and complex system in terms of its multidimensional components and spread across state, so some issues in the system including delay in response, capturing accurate location of the victim, etc occurred in the initial stage.

Now, Haryana 112 is improving rapidly by incorporating suggestions and feedback from Haryana residents. Feedback calls are being made to victims within 24 hours after availing the service.