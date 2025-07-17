Haryana: 2014-batch IPS officer Kamaldeep Goyal is new Yamunanagar SP

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Haryana government has appointed 2014-batch IPS officer Kamaldeep Goyal as Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP), replacing Surender Singh Bhoria. IPS officer Kamaldeep Goyal (HT Photo)

The development comes amid a spurt in extortion-related firing incidents as part of the extortion attempts on traders involved in liquor trade, plywood, travel agencies, commission agents and others in the industrial town. More than five firing incidents have been reported in span of three months.

No station has yet been alloted to Surender Singh Bhoria, also of 2014 batch, who has been replaced within three months. He was appointed as Yamunanagar SP on April 25. Orders will be issued separately, the home department said.

Goyal was AIG/Provisioning (HQ), Panchkula ,and earlier headed the Yamunanagar police in 2020-2022.

Two firing incidents were reported on Monday night in span of 30 minutes. Earlier, such incidents were also reported in three immigration centres in Bilaspur and Jagadhari, a liquor store and vend in Jagadhri and Yamunanagar towns.

The spurt in firing incidents led to a panic-like situation among the traders, which was clearly visible when most of the liquor zones went unsold despite multiple auctions last month.