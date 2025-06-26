Haryana: 24-yr-old man among 3 killed in separate Jind murders

Three separate cases of murder were reported in Jind in the last 48 hours, with the latest involving a 24-year-old man who was stabbed to death by his neighbour on Tuesday evening in Joginder Nagar. Three separate cases of murder were reported in Jind in the last 48 hours. (HT File)

According to police, Sahil Kumar, who got married 13 days ago, was sitting outside his house when the accused, Anil Kumar, suddenly approached and stabbed him with a knife.

“Sahil was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead. Anil had recently been released on parole and his son is currently lodged in jail,” said a police spokesperson.

The victim’s family claimed they had no enmity with the accused, he added.

In the second incident, a 40-year-old taxi driver named Raju was beaten to death near Ghaso Khurd village on Monday evening while returning to Narwana. Raju’s brother, Dinesh Kumar, told police that his brother was attacked by a group of men led by Mandeep and Chottu.

Uchana station house officer Balwan Singh said three accused—Mandeep and Randeep of Safa Kheri village and Sahil of Palwa village—have been arrested in connection with the murder, which appears to be the result of an old rivalry.

All three were produced in a court and have been remanded to two days of police custody.

The third case involves the murder of a 62-year-old man who was beaten to death by a group of 10–12 individuals. The deceased was identified as Randhir.

Police said the attack stemmed from a long-standing family dispute that began three years ago when Randhir’s son’s brother-in-law allegedly eloped with the daughter of one of the accused.

Police spokesperson Anil Kumar said the accused had asked Randhir to mediate in the matter, but when the couple refused to separate, tensions escalated. “We have booked Naresh alias Nessa, Rajesh alias Bhalu, and 10 unidentified persons for the murder. A manhunt has been launched to arrest them,” he added.