Haryana: 25 shanties gutted in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 02, 2024 07:50 AM IST

According to police officials, the incident occurred when some children were bursting firecrackers that triggered fire in a shanty. It spread further in no time. With no place to live, the lives of the affected families have become miserable, say labourers.

More than 25 shanties were gutted as fire broke out in a slum area near Sector 16-17 in Hisar on Friday. According to police officials, the incident occurred when some children were bursting firecrackers that triggered fire in a shanty. It spread further in no time.

One of the victim said the government or some NGO should come forward to help the affected families. (Picture only for representational purpose)
One of the victim said the government or some NGO should come forward to help the affected families. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Investigating officer Jagdish Chander of the Hisar police station confirmed that nearly 25 shanties had been gutted. “Fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. The situation was controlled and no casualty was reported. The fire broke out as children were bursting crackers,” he added.

A labourer, Sadanand, said all items kept in his shanty were gutted. “It has almost destroyed my life,” he said.

“With no place to live, the lives of more than 25 families have become miserable. The government or some NGOs should come forward and help us to settle again and run our livelihood,” he added.

