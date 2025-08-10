Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: 4 truckers booked for wrong-side driving

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 03:28 am IST

Superintendent of police Aastha Modi has directed all station house officers to take strict action against traffic rule violations

Kaithal police have registered four separate cases against truck drivers for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, officials said on Saturday.

Police have launched a drive to curb traffic violations in Haryana. (HT)
Police have launched a drive to curb traffic violations in Haryana. (HT)

A police spokesperson said the action was taken during a checking drive launched to curb traffic violations.

During checking near Kalayat on National Highway-152, two cases were registered at Kalayat police station against Monu, a resident of Kalayat, and Krishna, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, for driving their trucks in the wrong direction.

In another incident, Titram police booked Narinder, a resident of Sangrur in Punjab, and Imran, from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, for wrong-side driving near Harsola cut and Kakaut cut, respectively, on the same highway.

Superintendent of police (SP) Aastha Modi has directed all station house officers to take strict action against traffic rule violations and vehicles parked on roads without valid reasons, saying such practices contribute to accidents.

“By flouting traffic rules, drivers not only endanger their own lives but also put others at risk. Lane violations increase the risk of road accidents and can cause traffic jams, creating further inconvenience for commuters,” the SP said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: 4 truckers booked for wrong-side driving
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On