Haryana: 90,000 cancer cases, 49,649 deaths reported in 3 years, says health minister

In the absence of “population-based cancer registries” there is no clear pattern of cancer cases in Haryana where about 90,000 new cancer cases were detected from 2020 to 2022 with 49,649 mortalities, health minister Arti Singh Rao said in the assembly on Friday. About 80 lakh persons have been screened till date, against the target of 1.11 crore, Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao said. (HT File)

“Most of the data on number of cancer cases is based on estimated numbers worked out on the basis of cancer registries maintained by Indian Council of Medical Research, National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP),” Rao said pointing out that in the absence of population-based cancer registries, no clear pattern of cancer cases emerges in Haryana. “Further, duplication of data cannot be ruled out.”

The issue of cancer came up for discussion as Indian National Lok Dal MLA Arjun Chautala, via a calling attention notice, drew the attention of the House towards increasing number of cancer patients in the state. He sought information on the state’s plan to prevent this disease, saying that the number of cancer patients in the state is increasing day by day.

Rao said that most of the data on the number of cancer cases is based on estimated numbers worked out on the basis of cancer registries maintained by ICMR-NCRP.

Giving information about Haryana’s 3-year cancer report 2020-2022, she said that 29,219 new cancer cases were reported in 2020; 30,015 in 2021 and 30,851 in 2022.

Similarly, 16,109 people died of cancer in 2020, 16,543 in 2021 and 16,997 in 2022. She also said that as per the cases reported in various health institutions in the state, 29,437 cancer patients were identified in 2023 and 30,475 in 2024.

The health minister said that as per risk factor assessment survey conducted in Haryana by PGIMER Chandigarh, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, tobacco consumption, alcohol consumption, air pollution, pesticides and chemicals, infections etc are the most common risk factors for non-communicable diseases including cancers.

She said the common cancers reported in men are of oral cavity, lungs and esophagus and in women are of breast, cervix, ovary and oral cavity.

Rao said that population-based screening (PBS) of 30 years and above population is being carried out for early diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases including common cancers like oral, breast and cervical cancers.

About 80 lakh persons have been screened till date, against the target of 1.11 crore, she said.

As per the reply of the minister to the assembly, a total of 38 special cancer wards having 915 beds are available in various government health facilities, while 306 health facilities are empanelled for cancer treatment under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). As many as 389 multi speciality private hospitals are empanelled with Haryana government for treatment of various diseases.