Haryana a tenant in Chandigarh, should get its own capital: Karan Dalal
Amid the ongoing cries of claim between Punjab and Haryana over the union territory of Chandigarh, former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal on Monday termed it a ‘ghisa pita’ (stale) issue which is being raked up only to mislead the public.
Dalal, a former Congress MLA from Palwal, during a press briefing said the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab brought a resolution in the state assembly staking claim over Chandigarh just to deceive the public. “And now Haryana is reciprocating by convening a special session of the assembly to pass a similar resolution. Such resolutions have been passed several times before. All this is like ‘Noorakushti’ (a fixed match) to hoodwink people of both states,” Dalal said.
The former Congress legislator said he is not airing his views as a Congress leader but in a personal capacity as his stance is different from that of his party.
Dalal said Haryana should think of developing a new capital for the sake of people’s convenience. “I request all Haryana MLAs to think over having the state’s own independent capital. For the last 55 years, Haryana has occupied Chandigarh as a tenant and now it’s time to think about an independent capital. Haryanvis do not relate to the culture and language of Chandigarh and are treated as second-rate citizens there,” he said.
He said even small states have their own capitals and it’s surprising that a state like Haryana never gave it a thought.
The former minister said Haryana’s share will be about 4,400 hectare on Chandigarh land and the central government should provide commensurate financial compensation at collector rate to the Haryana government for building its own separate capital. He said the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly has spoilt the strong ties and brotherhood forged between people of both the states during the farmers’ agitation.
The former MLA said the issue of equitable distribution of Ravi-Beas waters and Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal completion will not get sorted by merely passing resolutions and making statements. “Measures such as constitution of new tribunal by the central government to decide the water share will have to be initiated,” he said.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
