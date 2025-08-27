Haryana: Adjournment motion on failing law and order situation: Congress MLAs stage walk out over BJP’s blame game

The Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP MLAs in Haryana assembly indulged in verbal sparring, creating noisy scenes, on Tuesday during the discussion on an adjournment motion on “rising crime and failing law and order situation” in the state. The adjournment motion was submitted by Congress MLA from Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal and her 18 party MLAs. Opposition MLAs during the monsoon session of the Haryana assembly on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini recited a couplet to emphasize the crime incidents which took place during the Congress rule.

“Jiske kirdar par shaitan bhi sharminda hai, woh bhi aaye hain nasihat dene humko,” Saini said in his response to the adjournment motion. The couplet meant that those having questionable character from whom the devil would also shy away are offering us counsel.

Responding to the chief minister’s blame game, Congress leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that he has been a six-time MLA and a four term MP but has never seen anything like this.

Infuriated, the Congress MLAs protested and walked out of the House. Saini continued to speak for another 27 minutes during the absence of the opposition. Later, Congress leader and former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP government sorely lacked grace. “They did not respond to the real issue and tried to heap blame on the opposition. This is quite absurd,” Hooda said.

After coming out of the assembly, Congress MLA from Rohtak, BB Batra said that the chief minister instead of accusing others should have justified the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Batra had earlier asked the chief minister to outline his plan to make Haryana safe. “The chief minister is like a ruler. How would you ensure that the state remained safe,” the Congress MLA asked Saini.

Earlier, speaking on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said that Haryana was once known as a progressive state. “A state’s progress however depends on how good its law and order is. Haryana has witnessed an increase in incidents of rape, murders, ransom calls, extortions, shoot-outs. Businessmen and elected representatives are receiving extortion and threat calls. There is a sense of insecurity among the citizens. This is a worrying aspect,’’ Bhukkal said, quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Congress MLA from Thanesar, Ashok Arora said 11 incidents of kidnapping cases per day were happening on an average in Haryana. “The level of trust that the citizens have in the government machinery is evident from the fact that the autopsy of the deceased woman teacher from Bhiwani had to be done three times,’’ Arora said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda tried to rebut the arguments of the opposition MLAs by saying that they were misleading the House. This invited objection from the Congress benches with Bhukkal asking the minister if he was doubting the crime NCRB data. The Jhajjar MLA said that the chief minister who also holds the charge of home portfolio should reply to the issues raised during the discussion on adjournment motion and not Dhanda.

Rohtak MLA BB Batra said that the government has failed on the law and order front. “It is the government’s job to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. Unfortunately, Haryana holds the number three spot in murder and rape cases, second spot in attempt to rape and is number one in crimes against women. This is the NCRB data,’’ Batra said.

INLD MLA from Rania, Arjun Chautala said an atmosphere has been created where people feel they will not get justice. “The trust is missing. Cops often come up with bizarre responses when parents go to them complaining about their missing daughter. Who has given cops the right to do moral policing. Their job is to register an FIR upon receiving a complaint from anxious parents. They only register FIRs where they know they can extract money,” the MLA said.

Social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi then made a “rather strange” argument citing attempts by the opposition to demoralise the nation’s armed forces by raising questions over their achievements in destroying terror camps in Pakistan. In the same manner, they want to demoralise Haryana police, the minister said.

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed said that adjournment motion was moved to discuss the failing law and order situation in the state and seek a response from the government. “However, the way in which the government has tried to entangle the issue by putting blame on earlier regimes shows their seriousness. They cannot shy away from their responsibilities,” Ahmed said.

Saini in his reply said that the state government considered maintaining law and order as its top priority. “Our policy is zero tolerance towards crime, backed by full operational freedom to the police for swift, lawful, and effective action. We have tightened control over serious and violent crimes across Haryana. Free registration of FIRs, prompt investigations, swift arrests, and timely filing of charge-sheets has ensured that justice is delivered without delay,” Saini told the House. Citing a “declining trend” in crime since 2014, the CM said murders fell by 12.75%, dacoities by 49.41%, robberies 10.52% and riots by 20.78% despite a 13.76% rise in population. “We have not only successfully reversed the previous decade’s escalating trend but also forced a downward correction,’’ the CM maintained.

Saini said that the government will sustain operational pressure, deepen prevention, strengthen protection, and accelerate prosecution.