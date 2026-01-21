Haryana again: After 10 daughters, woman gives birth to son

A 38-year-old woman in Jind district has given birth to her 11th child— a son—after having 10 daughters. Surender Valmiki with his newborn son in Uchana on Tuesday (HT)

This is the second such case reported in Haryana in less than two weeks, reigniting concerns over maternal health risks with repeated pregnancies and deep-rooted preference for a male child in a state that has long been grappling with skewed sex ratio.

The woman, Ritu Devi, delivered the child at Uchana Kalan civil hospital. Married for 23 years, Ritu is a homemaker, while her husband Surender Valmiki is a contractual sanitation worker with the Uchana municipal committee.

Surender said the family had long hoped for a son. The family’s disappointment over not having a son earlier was evident from the fact that they named one of the daughters as Kafi (enough) and the other as Mafi (forgive). The preference for male children is linked to social prestige, dowry, and perceived financial burdens.

“We were waiting for a baby boy for a long time and now we are happy after 23 years,” he said, adding that despite limited income, he has tried to educate all his daughters. “My eldest daughter is 21 while the youngest is three years old.”

Medical officer Dr Yogesh Sharma said, “This was Ritu’s 11th delivery and both the woman and the newborn are fine. Her blood pressure had increased but we managed to control it before delivery.”

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old woman from Fatehabad district also delivered a son after 10 daughters. Health experts have repeatedly raised concerns about the severe physical toll of repeated pregnancies on the woman’s body and uterus.

Haryana’s sex ratio has long remained a concern. Official figures show an improvement in recent years but the state continues to lag behind the national average. Haryana’s sex ratio at birth improved to 923 in 2025 from 910 in 2024.

Incidentally, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, the Centre’s flagship programme aimed at addressing the declining child sex ratio and promoting education and empowerment of girls through awareness and welfare measures, was launched from Panipat on January 22, 2015. Haryana has been a key focus state for the scheme.