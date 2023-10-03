: Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Jai Prakash Dalal has called upon the farmers of the state to visit agricultural development fair, which is scheduled to take place at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar from October 8 to 10. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will participate in the event. The agriculture minister said that he wanted to expand this fair to the scale of Surajkund fair and organise it every year in future. He said agricultural scientists and entrepreneurs from other states have also been invited to this fair. Israel, which is supporting India in the agriculture sector, will also be the main centre of attraction. Many centres of excellence have also been established in Haryana under the Indo-Israel project, he added. Haryana agricultural development fair in Hisar from October 8 (Shutterstock)

Haryana governor, CM Khattar pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Chandigarh : Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. Dattatraya called on people to follow the path of non-violence as shown by Mahatma Gandhi in order to promote brotherhood and peace. He was speaking on the occasion of a programme held at Raj Bhawan to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Chief minister Khattar said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of “inclusivity, social justice and equality” have remained “relevant even today”.

