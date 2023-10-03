News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana agricultural development fair in Hisar from October 8

Haryana agricultural development fair in Hisar from October 8

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 03, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Haryana agriculture minister urges farmers to attend agricultural fair in Hisar. Haryana governor and CM to participate, with focus on Indo-Israel project.

: Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Jai Prakash Dalal has called upon the farmers of the state to visit agricultural development fair, which is scheduled to take place at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar from October 8 to 10. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will participate in the event. The agriculture minister said that he wanted to expand this fair to the scale of Surajkund fair and organise it every year in future. He said agricultural scientists and entrepreneurs from other states have also been invited to this fair. Israel, which is supporting India in the agriculture sector, will also be the main centre of attraction. Many centres of excellence have also been established in Haryana under the Indo-Israel project, he added.

Haryana agricultural development fair in Hisar from October 8 (Shutterstock)
Haryana agricultural development fair in Hisar from October 8 (Shutterstock)

Haryana governor, CM Khattar pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Chandigarh : Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. Dattatraya called on people to follow the path of non-violence as shown by Mahatma Gandhi in order to promote brotherhood and peace. He was speaking on the occasion of a programme held at Raj Bhawan to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Chief minister Khattar said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of “inclusivity, social justice and equality” have remained “relevant even today”.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out