Haryana agricultural university scientists find new disease in millet

Scientists at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Haryana’s Hisar have for identified a disease called klebsiella leaf streak on sorghum (millets).

The chief researcher and varsity’s plant pathologist, Vinod Kumar Malik said that the US-based American Phytopathological Society has recognised the new disease klebsiella leaf streak in sorghum in December 2022.

“Based on several morphological, biochemical, molecular and pathogenicity tests we could prove that a bacterium Klebsiellavariicola is the cause of this disease. The disease appears in the form of small to long streaks on leaves. The reddish-brown streaks are observed in the interveinal spaces of the upper and lower leaves. Over time, neighbouring streaks coalesced to form large dead areas. Such a disease in sorghum millet has been discovered for the first time on the global platform,” Malik added.

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University vice-chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said that timely identification of emerging threats to crop cultivation has become important in the changing agricultural scenario.

“I have asked the scientists to keep a strict vigil on the further spread of the disease. Scientists should start work on disease containment,” he added.

University’s director of research Ram Sharma said that the scientists spotted the disease for the first time during kharif 2018 season in Hisar, now being observed in Mahendergarh and Rohtak regions too.