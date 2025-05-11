Haryana alert after ceasefire violations on Saturday

Orders for blackout remained unchanged and implemented on Saturday night, 6 pm to 8 am in Ambala, DC Ajay Tomar confirmed, adding that an alert was also issued in the night. Orders for blackout remained unchanged and implemented on Saturday night, 6 pm to 8 am in Ambala (HT File)

Blackout was also enforced in Hisar from 9.55 pm.

Officials said that the restrictions in Ambala were kept intact in view of the sensitivity of the place, which is home to the Indian Air Force (IAF) station and a Cantonment.

Similarly, a civil defence enrollment and training camp for youth at Ambala on Sunday will also take place as per schedule, DC added.

On the other hand, orders regarding a blackout mock drill for few hours in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra, announced on Saturday, were taken back. However, an alert was issued in Yamunanagar at the night, but no further action was taken.

Ambala railway division that also announced cancellation and diversion of few trains for the next few days also revoked its order.

District administration in Panipat revoked previous orders for a blackout.

Orders for blackout in Fatehabad and Sirsa districts were also recalled.

According to officials, the prohibition on civil drones will continue in Sirsa, where a strike attempt was thwarted by the Indian forces on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. In Bhiwani, rehearsal for the blackout was also taken back after India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire.

Sirens were also installed in villages of Fatehabad, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sonepat to inform people about any information pertaining to blackout after soaring tension between India and Pakistan on Saturday. Even after the ceasefire agreement, the sirens continued to be installed.