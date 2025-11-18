Haryana: Alleged historical distortion: HC disposes PIL challenging ‘120 Bahadur’ certification

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the certification for public viewing of film “120 Bahadur”, purportedly on battle of Rezang La fought on November 18, 1962, during the Sino-Indian War. The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry directed the respondents to decide representation of petitioners within two days. (HT File)

While disposing of the plea, the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry directed the respondents to decide representation of petitioners within two days.

The plea by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha and others had alleged that the film distorts the historical truth of the battle, during the Sino-Indian War. Morcha is working for preservation of the memory, honour and welfare of martyrs of Rezang La battle, most of them from Ahirwal region in Haryana.

The court was told that the main grievance of the petitioners is against the film’s portrayal of the battle, fought by C Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment in the Chushul sector of Ladakh. The company was composed predominantly of 113 Ahir (Yadav) soldiers from Haryana’s Rewari and adjoining regions, and the battle, where 114 of the 120 soldiers attained martyrdom, is recognised as an “epitome of collective valour”, the court was told adding that the film “distorts historical truth by singularly glorifying Major Shaitan Singh, PVC,” as a lone protagonist under the fictionalised name “Bhati”. “This amounts to an act of erasing the collective identity, regimental pride, and community contribution of the Ahir soldiers,” the plea claimed.

The petitioners had also alleged that the portrayal violates Section 5B(1)-(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and its guidelines, which prohibit the exhibition of films presenting a “distorted view of history”. The petition had demanded to quash any certificate granted to the film and to change the name of the movie from “120 Bahadur” to “120 Vir Ahir”. Otherwise, the film be “declared completely a work of fiction, and not based on true events”, the petition said, adding that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and union government were approached on October 10. However, the representation given has not yet been decided and a detailed order is awaited.