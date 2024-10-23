Menu Explore
Haryana: Ambala bus stand eatery found without licence

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 23, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Hours after taking charge on Monday, transport minister Anil Vij had reached the bus stand in Ambala to board a bus for Delhi and found several discrepancies for which he ordered suspension of in-charge Ajeet Singh.

A day after Haryana transport minister Anil Vij conducted a surprise inspection at three bus stands, a team of district officials on Tuesday found that an eatery at the Ambala Cantt bus stand had been operating without licence.

Encroachments have been removed from the shops in Karnal bus stand after transport minister Anij Vij’s visit.
Encroachments have been removed from the shops in Karnal bus stand after transport minister Anij Vij's visit.

Hours after taking charge on Monday, Vij reached the bus stand in his constituency to board a bus for Delhi and found several discrepancies for which he ordered suspension of in-charge Ajeet Singh.

He also pulled up the Ambala general manager of the Haryana Roadways after coming across encroachments and other problems. Later, he also checked Karnal and Panipat bus stands. Dr Yogesh Kadyan, district food safety officer, said that following the minister’s inspection, several teams reached the bus stand same day to collect samples, but a few shopkeepers closed their eateries and left early. “We checked on the second day and found that an eatery was operating without any licence,” he said. Regarding sampling, Kadyan said most of the items being sold were packed products and not freshly prepared. “Despite that, we have taken a sample of a milk product. A report is awaited,” he added.

At the Karnal bus stand, the impact of his visit was visible as the encroachments outside shops, blocking public space, were removed by the shopkeepers.

