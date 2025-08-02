Haryana amends Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014

The Haryana cabinet on Friday approved amendments in the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014 in order to “strengthen the legal framework” governing the management of Sikh shrines in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chairs a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

One of the key changes is the omission of Section 17(2)(c) of the Act, which previously empowered the Gurdwara Committee to remove its own members and this authority will now vest with the Judicial Commission under Section 46.

“The aim of these amendments is to increase transparency, ensure judicial oversight, and provide a clear structure to the administration of gurdwara properties,” an official spokesperson said.

The Sections 44 and 45 have been substituted to grant exclusive jurisdiction to a newly constituted Judicial Commission to resolve disputes related to voter eligibility, disqualifications, service matters of gurdwara employees and the selection or appointment issues concerning the gurdwara committees.

The appeals against the orders of the commission can be filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court within 90 days.

The Section 46 has been revised to empower the commission to adjudicate disputes concerning gurdwara property, funds, and internal conflicts. The commission will have the authority to remove or suspend committee members on grounds of misconduct, and take suo moto cognizance in cases involving misuse or potential damage to gurdwara property or funds. It will also be able to issue temporary injunctions to safeguard such assets.

The spokesperson said that new sections from 46-A to 46-N have been added. “These provide the Judicial Commission powers equivalent to a civil court...and extend protection to commission members for acts performed in good faith under Section 46D,” the spokesperson said.

The orders passed by the commission will be enforceable as civil court decrees and its members will be treated as public servants. The amendment introduces a comprehensive legal process for the declaration and management of gurdwaras.

The gurdwaras will be classified into three types —Historical (Schedule I), Notified (Schedule II), with annual income of ₹20 lakh or more and Local (Schedule III). A petition to declare a gurdwara as a Sikh gurdwara has to be filed by at least 100 adult Sikh worshippers.

“Through these amendments, the state government seeks to establish a transparent, efficient, and legally robust framework for the administration of Sikh gurdwaras in Haryana,” the spokesperson said.