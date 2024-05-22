Haryana: Another JJP MLA extends support to BJP

Jannayak Janata Party rebel MLA from Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam on Tuesday said that his workers can vote for any party but his choice is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference in Narnaund, Gautam said that Prime Minister has done many works, including scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, triple talak bill, construction of Ram temple etc. (HT File photo)

Narnaund is part of Hisar parliamentary constituency where Congress’s Jai Parkash and BJP’s Ranjit Chautala are pitted against each other.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing a press conference in Narnaund, Gautam said that Prime Minister has done many works, including scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, triple talak bill, construction of Ram temple etc.

“The INDIA bloc has no face to counter Modi because his works speak louder than words. The Congress did a mistake by forging an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal is a traitor and he had betrayed many of his colleagues,” he said.

.