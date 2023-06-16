Kurukshetra University executive engineer held for corruption

Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrested an executive engineer of the construction branch of Kurukshetra University for accepting illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh. A contractor complained that the accused had already taken ₹ 3.5 lakh as bribe from him and was demanding ₹ 1 lakh more to clear the pending bills.

Kurukshetra ACB inspector Parveen Kumar said accused Pankaj Sharma had demanded a bribe from a contractor to clear his pending bills.

He said the bureau had received a complaint from the contractor that the accused had already taken ₹3.5 lakh as bribe from him and was demanding ₹1 lakh more to clear the pending bills.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau formed a team and the accused was arrested while accepting the money. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court, he added.