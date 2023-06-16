Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurukshetra University executive engineer held for corruption

Kurukshetra University executive engineer held for corruption

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 16, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Kurukshetra ACB inspector Parveen Kumar said accused Pankaj Sharma had demanded a bribe from a contractor to clear his pending bills

Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrested an executive engineer of the construction branch of Kurukshetra University for accepting illegal gratification of 1 lakh.

A contractor complained that the accused had already taken <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 lakh as bribe from him and was demanding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh more to clear the pending bills.
He said the bureau had received a complaint from the contractor that the accused had already taken 3.5 lakh as bribe from him and was demanding 1 lakh more to clear the pending bills.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau formed a team and the accused was arrested while accepting the money. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court, he added.

Sign out