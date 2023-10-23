Haryana approves 15 new projects to strengthen water supply in seven districts

Looking to strengthen the water supply system, the Haryana government on Sunday approved 15 new projects under the rural augmentation programme in seven districts. As many as 15 new projects will strengthen water supply in seven districts across Haryana. (HT File)

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave administrative approval for the projects in Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Kaithal, Palwal, Nuh, Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts costing ₹106 crore, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the projects under rural augmentation programme included providing sewerage network and construction of treatment plants in Dhand village in Kaithal (under Swaran Jayanti Mahagram Yojna) at a cost of ₹52 crore, independent water works for Nimana and Sondhi villages in Jhajjar at a cost of ₹10.14 crore.

Works under JJM Coverage Programme for Mahendergarh division at a cost of ₹9.27 crore, improvement of water supply scheme in village Khanpur, Khor Basai, Rupahari and Badelaki of Nuh at a cost of ₹6.98 crore, laying and replacement of pipe lines and repair of structures in village Thaska and Dhani Rajiv Nagar in Hisar at a cost of Rs. 4.21 crore will also be covered.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!