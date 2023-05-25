Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Nod to 239 crore to prevent soil erosion in Aravallis, Shivalik hills

Haryana: Nod to 239 crore to prevent soil erosion in Aravallis, Shivalik hills

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 25, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Chief secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal, who chaired the sixth steering committee meeting of the Haryana CAMPA, said ₹111.58 crore were approved for compensatory afforestation, additional compensatory afforestation and penal compensatory afforestation in an area of 1,197.73 hectares during 2023-24

The steering committee of the Haryana Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) on Wednesday approved an annual plan of 239 crore for Aravallis and Shivalik hills.

Chief secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal, who chaired the sixth steering committee meeting of the Haryana CAMPA, said 111.58 crore were approved for compensatory afforestation, additional compensatory afforestation and penal compensatory afforestation in an area of 1,197.73 hectares during 2023-24.

The CS said the Shivalik hill region in the northern part and the Aravalli hills in the southern part of Haryana were highly prone to runoff and soil erosion due to their hilly and undulating topography. During the rainy season, rainwater drains rapidly from these areas, leading to soil erosion and loss of topsoil. Therefore, soil conservation measures, including the construction of earthen dams, masonry structures, cement concrete structures, check dams, silt detention dams, and crate wire structures, are required. A substantial budget of 20 crore has been allocated for this purpose, he said.

Kaushal said 10 crore has also been approved for habitat improvement and infrastructure development in protected areas under the wildlife management plan for 2023-24. The state manages two national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, two conservation reserves, and five community reserves through the wildlife wing.

He said tree enumeration will be conducted in 20 territorial forest divisions, with an approved budget of 12.87 crore. Overall, these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development in Haryana, said the chief secretary.

