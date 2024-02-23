Haryana assembly: Cong attacks govt over ‘inaction’ in bogus medical claim racket in PGIMS Rohtak

The Haryana Congress on Thursday accused the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government of allegedly shielding “someone” responsible for the bogus medical treatment claims racket that surfaced in PGI Rohtak under the flagship Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme. The Haryana Congress on Thursday accused the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government of allegedly shielding “someone” responsible for the bogus medical treatment claims racket that surfaced in PGI Rohtak under the flagship Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme. (HT File Photo)

Congress MLAs Bharat Bhushan Batra, Rao Dan Singh, Geeta Bhukkal, and Aftab Ahmed had moved a calling attention notice regarding extreme inconvenience people are facing while seeking treatment under the Ayushman scheme.

The Congress leaders said numerous irregularities have come to the fore where hospitals used fake documents to make cards and that the state government is “aware” about this racket.

Leading the Congress attack, Geeta Bhukkal repeatedly asked why the state government was not taking action despite holding investigation into the scam pertaining to PGI Rohtak wherein bogus claims were made by showing dead patients as alive.

“The scams and irregularities have come to the fore under Ayushman... Why no action has been taken in the PGI Rohtak case despite the CM flying squad looking into this matter? Is this government trying to save someone?” Bhukkal said, asking the health minister as to why he was not taking action.

The health minister said he could not do anything till the matter was under investigation.

“The team of the CM flying squad had raided the PGI Rohtak...matter is under investigation. I cannot do anything till the investigation is underway. It is my guarantee that the guilt will not be spared,” Vij said.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a flagship scheme of the Union government launched on September 23, 2018, to address health services at the secondary and tertiary levels.

All families with verified annual incomes up to ₹1.80 lakh are eligible for AB-PMJAY benefits.

Vij said that out of total 1,11,11,138 Ayushman cards issued, a total of 92,039 suspicious cards were identified and disabled immediately. Appropriate legal action was taken against the errant entities.

He said that the scheme is being run on trust mode without engagement of any insurance company. The claims are being processed by doctors of the state government posted in Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Authority (AB-HHPA) only. Till date, 12,08,732 claims amounting to ₹1,673 crore have been submitted. Out of this, 9,93,413 claims amounting to ₹1,278 crore have been paid.

He said that as per portal, till date, total 3,124 claims amounting to around ₹10 crore have been raised by Pt BDS PGIMS, Rohtak. Out of these 2,526 claims have been paid amounting to around ₹7 crore. Out of the total claims of Pt BDS PGIMS, Rohtak, 31 claims were found suspicious.