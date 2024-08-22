Haryana assembly elections: 455 polling stations established in P’kula district

For the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 1, 455 polling stations have been set up by the district administration. Garg informed that the 455 polling stations are distributed across 265 locations. (HT File Photo)

Deputy commissioner cum district election officer Yash Garg said that 455 polling stations have been set up across the district that include 225 polling stations in the Kalka assembly constituency and 230 polling stations in the Panchkula assembly constituency.

“The Kalka assembly constituency has 95 urban and 130 rural polling stations, the Panchkula assembly constituency has 199 urban and 31 rural polling stations,” informed Garg.

Special polling stations set up

Talking about the establishment of Adarsh, Sakhi (women), Divyang, and Yuva polling booths, Garg said that in Kalka assembly segment, Adarsh polling booths are located in Amravati High School, Sakhi polling booths in Government Senior Secondary School Kalka, Divyang polling booths is in Government Senior Secondary School Pinjore and Yuva polling booths are in Government College Kalka.

In Panchkula assembly segment, Adarsh polling booths are in Government Senior Secondary School Sector-26, Sakhi polling booths are in Government Senior Secondary School Sector-12A, Divyang polling booths is at in Government Senior Secondary School Sector-6 and Yuva polling booths are in DC Model School Sector-7.

Distribution of polling stations across locations

Garg informed that the 455 polling stations are distributed across 265 locations. Six polling stations each have been set up at three locations in Kalka and one location in Panchkula. Likewise, five polling stations each have been set up at one location in Kalka and seven locations in Panchkula. Additionally, one location in Kalka and 10 locations in Panchkula have four polling stations each. He said that three polling stations have been set up each at eight locations of Kalka and 18 locations of Panchkula. Apart from this, two polling stations each have been established at 21 and 31 locations respectively of Kalka and Panchkula assembly constituency. Also, one polling station each has been set up at 130 locations of Kalka and 33 locations of Panchkula.