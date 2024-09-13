The Congress on Thursday announced the names of eight more candidates for the Haryana assembly polls, while leaving one seat for the CPI(M), as it accounted for all 90 seats in the state. Haryana assembly elections: Congress to fight on 89 seats, leaves 1 for CPI(M)

The fourth, fifth and sixth lists came out in quick succession as Thursday was the last date for filing of nominations. The Congress left the Bhiwani assembly seat for the CPI(M).

The fourth list came a few hours after the Congress declared its third list of 40 candidates on Wednesday night, fielding party MP Randeep Surjewala’s sonAditya Surjewalafrom Kaithal.

The party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, its youth leader Sachin Kundu from Panipat rural, Satbir Dublain from the Narwana (SC) seat and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

Journalist Sarva Mitra Kamboj, who recently joined the Congress, has been fielded from the Rania seat in Sirsa district.

In its fifth list, the Congress announced the names of former MLA Naresh Selwal from Uklana (SC) and Jasbir Singh from Narnaud.

In the final list, the party announced the candidature of Rohtash Khatana, who was previously associated with the Jannayak Janta Party, from Sohna.

With candidates announced for all seats, the Congress ended up having a tie-up with the CPI(M) alone.

The party had engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls which hit a deadlock following hard bargaining from both sides. Since then, the AAP has released multiple lists of its candidates.