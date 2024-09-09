Haryana assembly elections: PM Modi to address rally in Kurukshetra on September 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 will sound the poll bugle for the BJP’s election campaign for the ongoing assembly elections with a rally in Kurukshetra, minister of state Subhash Sudha and former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia informed on Sunday, adding that the rally will be held at Theme Park at 2 pm. The rally will be held at Theme Park at 2 pm on September 14. (HT File)

“With this rally, the journey of victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party will move forward rapidly and the party will form the government in the state for the third time,” Sudha said at the inauguration of his election office at Kanda Chowk in the presence of chief minister Nayab Saini.

“The Prime Minister will present the report card of the Haryana government which has worked for the upliftment of poor, down-trodden and farmers in the last ten years. Our government has given jobs to youths in a transparent manner and brought many reforms,” former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said.

Sudha who is the sitting MLA from Thanesar assembly constituency and is re-contesting from the seat said that every party worker is coming together and reaching out to the people.

Bhatia said that the BJP’s list of 23 remaining seats will be released soon and he claimed that the BJP will form the government for the third straight term.