Haryana assembly polls: AAP to name candidates by August-end

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said the party would soon announce candidates for the Haryana assembly elections, possibly by August end. AAP’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta at a briefing said the process to screen the contenders was being done to shortlist candidates. Gupta said the party will contest all the 90 assembly seats in the elections. (HT File)

“Candidates will be declared soon. We will try to declare the candidates by August 31. The AAP will give tickets to those whom people want,” he said at a press conference here. The AAP leader said screening and survey of candidates is underway.

Asked about the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls in Haryana, Gupta said people will decide that. The party leadership and the political affairs committee will seek feedback from the people at an appropriate time, he said.

To a question about any possibility of a tie-up with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Gupta said there has been no talk in this regard.

Slamming the Dushyant Chautala-led party, the AAP’s Haryana unit chief alleged that the JJP was in alliance with the BJP when the state government had rained lathis on farmers.

The AAP cannot have any truck with them, he said.

Gupta said the people of Haryana have decided to back the AAP as they see it as a viable alternative. “Our tie-up is with the people of Haryana. The BJP cannot seek votes from people based on their work. Every section, including farmers, employees and doctors, is unhappy. They failed to give employment to the youth,” he said.

Alleging a breakdown of the law-and-order situation and a rise in drug menace in the state, Gupta said, “Such is the situation that the BJP had to change their chief minister.”