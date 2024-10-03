Menu Explore
Haryana assembly polls: Hema Malini joins Saini’s roadshow at Ladwa

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 03, 2024 06:46 AM IST

During the rally, Saini, his wife and Hema Malini toured the roads of the entire Ladwa city and demonstrated the power of the BJP, the party said

Bollywood actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini on Wednesday joined the road show of BJP candidate and caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Ladwa.

Speaking to the public, Saini said that Congress has always done politics of lies and loot.
Speaking to the public, Saini said that Congress has always done politics of lies and loot. (HT Photo)

During the rally, Saini, his wife and Hema Malini toured the roads of the entire Ladwa city and demonstrated the power of the BJP, the party said.

Speaking to the public, Saini said that Congress has always done politics of lies and loot.

“Congress tortured Haryana by making false promises. I got only 56 days, but Congress was left speechless seeing my work. This was just the trailer, the full movie will be shown after October 8 when the BJP government will come for the third time. Haryana will be developed at a rapid pace,” he said.

MP Malini appealed to the people of Ladwa to make the lotus bloom in Ladwa by voting for the BJP and strengthen the hands of Saini to guarantee development.

