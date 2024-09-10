Haryana assembly polls: With Saini next to him, MoS Aseem files papers from Ambala City

Minister of state for transport and women and child development Aseem Goel on Monday filed his nomination papers in Ambala city in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Minister of state for transport and women and child development Aseem Goel (Source: ‘X’)

Before heading for the SDM office, both the leaders addressed a public meeting near Manav Chowk and then led a road show.

As per his nomination papers, Goel is a native of Naneola village in the same constituency and has studied bachelor of arts (BA) from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (KUK).

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said, “Aseem has given a new pace to development in Ambala in the last 10 years and to continue the momentum, he has filed papers. I’m fully assured that Ambala voters will ensure that he wins for the third time.”

Meanwhile, Goel said that the Opposition Congress is going to lose badly in the state.

“They have only 70 candidates and all consider themselves as CM contenders,” he added.

Nomination papers were also filed by sitting Congress MLA Shelly Chaudhary in Naraingarh. She is the wife of party’s working president Ramkishan Gujjar.

Similarly, INLD’s Prakash Bharti filed papers in Mullana seat of Ambala and Bhupinder Singh from Simranjeet Singh Mann’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) as nominee from Guhla seat of Kaithal.