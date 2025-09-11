Haryana: Bail denied to accused in Nafe Singh Rathee murder case

The special CBI court of Panchkula has dismissed the bail application of Amit Gulia (31), a resident of the Jhajjar district, in the high-profile murder case of two-time former INLD MLA Nafe Singh Rathee and his associate Jai Kishan Dalal. The two were shot dead on February 25, 2024. The CBI registered the case on May 1, 2024, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, taking over the investigation from the Line Par police station in Bahadurgarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gulia had sought default bail, citing a delay in the completion of the CBI’s investigation and the prosecution’s failure to disclose the grounds of his arrest at the time of the incident. However, the court rejected his plea, stating there were no new circumstances since the dismissal of his previous bail application on July 16. The CBI court had pronounced this order on September 8.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on May 31, 2024, against four accused namely Ashish alias Baba, Sachin alias Saurav, Dharmender, and Amit Gulia. The court has since formally charged these four. Meanwhile, four other accused including Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Nakul Sangwan, Atul Gulia, and Khushpreet Lathar are still on the run.