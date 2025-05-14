Haryana bans use of drones till May 25

Haryana government has imposed a complete ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones till May 25, according to additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra. Meanwhile, the ACS (home) Misra announced a comprehensive strengthening of Haryana’s civil defence setup to ensure the state is fully prepared to handle any emergency be it natural or man-made with swiftness. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners, and superintendents of police across the State, the ACS (home) has stated that this preventive ban is a critical step to counter potential threats and to safeguard sensitive areas during heightened security scenarios.

“The prohibition has been imposed across state, except when used by the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Police, NDRF, and SDRF,” she said in a statement, advising all police units and local authorities to intensify surveillance and monitoring of drones within their jurisdictions.

She said that if any drone or UAV is spotted or found in transit, it must be reported immediately to the nearest police station or official, and swift, appropriate action should be initiated. Authorities have also been directed to involve bomb disposal squads if there is any suspicion about the drone’s contents or origin, she added.

Meanwhile, the ACS (home) Misra announced a comprehensive strengthening of Haryana’s civil defence setup to ensure the state is fully prepared to handle any emergency be it natural or man-made with swiftness.

Misra stated that the government has launched Civil Defence (CD) volunteer registration camps throughout the state at district level and sub-division level to begin with. She said all new CD volunteers will undergo mandatory training based on the official national module issued by the government of India.