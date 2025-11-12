Haryana: Bhiwani woman teacher’s murder: Kin want CBI to speed up investigation

Family members of a 19-year-old female private school teacher and locals, who was found dead in the fields of Bhiwani’s Singhani village on August 13, held a panchayat at her native village on Tuesday and urged the officials of the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to speed-up investigation into her death. The 19-year-old girl was found dead in the agricultural fields of Singhani village on August 13, two days after she went missing on August 11.

The girls’ father Sanjay Kumar said that the locals and residents of nearby villages have decided to sit on protest at their village Dhani Laxman in Bhiwani’s Loharu assembly segment from November 30, if any strong assurance was not provided by the CBI officials.

“Apart from my family, residents of Dhani Laxman and other nearby villages will jointly sit on dharna. The CBI officials should share information related to their ongoing investigation. We urged the CBI officials to speed up the investigation and arrest the accused involved in the incident,” he added.

Farmer leader Suresh Koth said that the Haryana government shall intervene into the matter to speed up the investigation. On September 3, the CBI had taken over the probe from Haryana police and their officials had visited the crime spot, school where the girl was employed and her home. The officials also questioned her family, witnesses who spotted her body, a shopkeeper from whose shop she purchased a bottle of insecticide and staff of a nursing college.

The Loharu police had initially registered a murder case after her death but later started probing a suicide angle. Her family, however, rejected this claim, insisting that she was murdered. On her family’s demand, the state government handed over the case to the CBI.