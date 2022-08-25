Haryana BJP defers decision to contest panchayat polls on party symbol
Haryana leadership of BJP deferred the decision regarding contesting the upcoming panchayat and zila parishad polls on party symbol till the State Election Commission (SEC) announces the poll schedule
The Haryana leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday deferred the decision regarding contesting the upcoming panchayat and zila parishad polls on party symbol till the State Election Commission (SEC) announces the poll schedule.
The top Haryana BJP leaders held a meeting in this connection in Delhi and discussed at length the reports of the state leaders who were deputed to collect feedback from party workers on whether the party should contest the panchayat and zila elections on party symbol or not.
In a statement, the BJP said the election committee will meet after the panchayat poll schedule is announced and take a final decision on whether the party should contest the panchayat polls on the party symbol or not.
The state BJP president, OP Dhankar, presided over the meeting held in Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and education minister Kanwar Pal were among others who attended the meeting.
Dhankar on August 8 had deputed senior BJP leaders in each district to meet party workers, MLA and MPs and seek their views. All these leaders deputed to meet party workers submitted their reports on Wednesday to Dhankar and Khattar.
Ahead of harvesting, Haryana basmati exporters seek lower market levies
According to rice exporters, they have to pay an arhtiya commission of 2.5%, a market fee of 2% and rural development cess of 2%. Besides, the prices of basmati's early maturing varieties of Pusa 1509 and Pusa 1692 have jumped to above Rs 3,500 per quintal against Rs 2,200-2,500 the last year following a surge in demand for rice in the international market.
18-year-old boy shot at by bike-borne youths in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was allegedly shot at by two bike-borne men at Hisar's Surya Nagar on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place when the boy was returning back on a motorcycle after dropping his mother at a private school, where she worked. Two youths intercepted his path and shot at him. The injured youth's father said his son had just passed Class 12 and they did not have a rivalry with anyone.
Karnal ration depot holder booked for creating bogus beneficiaries
The Karnal police have booked a ration depot holder and two of depot holder Bharat Bhushan of Ram Nagar's nominees for an alleged ration scam of Rs 23 lakh by creating 44 bogus BPL ration cards. As per the police, the FIR was registered following an investigation by assistant food and supply officer Rajender Jaglan. The total value of the stolen ration was Rs 22.71 lakh, reads the FIR.
Man bringing banned pills into Ludhiana, lands in police net
Two days after Sahnewal police busted an inter-state drug nexus with the arrest of three drug peddlers, another accused landed in police net late on Tuesday. Police recovered 1.32 lakh intoxicant pills from the possession of the accused, who was hiding them in a secret compartment inside the truck's fuel tank. The accused, Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal, were arrested at the Delhi road following a tip-off.
Fearing disruption of business, Ludhiana furniture traders protest against flyover design
Already running behind schedule, the project to construct an elevated road from Samrala chowk leading up to Ferozepur road has hit a roadblock with furniture traders near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday taking to streets against the design of the elevated road portion — flyover — being constructed in the vicinity. Meetings with legislators, National Highway Authority of India and district administration officials have failed to resolve the stand-off.
