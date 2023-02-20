Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb escapes unhurt in road mishap in Panipat

Former Tripura chief minister and BJP’s in-charge for Haryana Biplab Kumar Deb escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident near Panipat on Monday. As per the police, the incident took place on the NH-44 when he was going to Chandigarh from Delhi. Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that Deb escaped unhurt while an inspector from the Tripura Police and a member of his security team sustained minor injuries. He said that an inquiry has been marked.

Skeleton recovered from Karnal village

KARNAL The police have recovered a skeleton buried under a heap of cow dung in Kaimla village of Karnal district. The police said that the skeleton was spotted by the villagers and they informed the police. The cops said that it seems to be a human skeleton and samples have been sent for forensic examination. Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said prima facie it seems to be human skeleton but to verify they have sent it for forensic examination.

Man shot dead in Jhajjar

Rohtak

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jhajjar’s Majri village on Monday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Sudesh of Majri village and he had contested the 2009 parliamentary polls from Rohtak on the Public Party of India’s ticket. According to the police, Sudesh and his friend Jaideep had gone to work on Sunday and when they were about to reach their village on Monday morning, they stopped their car on a roadside. “An unknown assailant came and fired shots at Sudesh, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The assailant, who had covered his face, fled the spot,” said a spokesman of the Jhajjar police, adding that a murder case has been registered against an unknown person and investigation is on.