Haryana BJP leaders to meet in Delhi over panchayat polls

: The Haryana leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go into a huddle in Delhi on Wednesday to decide whether the party will contest the upcoming panchayat and zila parishad polls on party symbol, it is learnt.

The state BJP president O P Dhankar will preside over Wednesday’s meeting to be held in Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and education minister Kanwar Pal will also attend the meeting.

The discussions will be held with other senior leaders of the party’s Haryana unit, who were deputed to collect feedback from party workers whether the party should contest the panhayat and zila elections on party symbol or not.

Dhankar on August 8 had deputed senior BJP leaders in each district to meet party workers, MLA and MPs and seek their views. A BJP leader said all the leaders deputed to meet party workers will submit their reports on Wednesday to Dhankar.

“The reports of every district in-charge will be discussed in the meeting after which the decision will be announced if we will contest panchayat polls on party symbol or not,” a BJP leader said.

The panchayat polls will be held in September in Haryana. The Congress has already announced that it will not contest the panchayat election on party symbol. ENDS