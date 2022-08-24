Haryana BJP leaders to meet in Delhi over panchayat polls
: The Haryana leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go into a huddle in Delhi on Wednesday to decide whether the party will contest the upcoming panchayat and zila parishad polls on party symbol, it is learnt.
The state BJP president O P Dhankar will preside over Wednesday’s meeting to be held in Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and education minister Kanwar Pal will also attend the meeting.
The discussions will be held with other senior leaders of the party’s Haryana unit, who were deputed to collect feedback from party workers whether the party should contest the panhayat and zila elections on party symbol or not.
Dhankar on August 8 had deputed senior BJP leaders in each district to meet party workers, MLA and MPs and seek their views. A BJP leader said all the leaders deputed to meet party workers will submit their reports on Wednesday to Dhankar.
“The reports of every district in-charge will be discussed in the meeting after which the decision will be announced if we will contest panchayat polls on party symbol or not,” a BJP leader said.
The panchayat polls will be held in September in Haryana. The Congress has already announced that it will not contest the panchayat election on party symbol. ENDS
Miscreants loot petrol pump in Pune
Two miscreants looted around Rs 20,000 cash from the counter of a petrol pump near Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area of Pune city around 1:30 am on Tuesday, police said. Employee Tushar Nitin Kagade (18) of Ambegaon, Shantkumar Patil (24) of Narhe and Prasad Shendkar (20) of Ambegaon sustained injuries and the accused escaped after committing the crime. A Sinhagad police station team reached the spot and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused.
Petrol pump robbery bid foiled in Pune, seven arrested
Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pune city police has foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of seven history-sheeters. The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar Dinesh Mahatu (35) of Bihar, Azadkumar Rakeshkumar Mahatu (25) of Bihar, Vijay Gagandev Mahatu (29) of Purani Delhi, Abodhkumar Mahatu (19) of Bihar, Chandankumar Mahatu (22) of Bihar, Avinashkumar Dhirendar (22) of Bihar and Sureshkumar Mahatu (20) of New Delhi.
Uddhav displays camaraderie with allies since fall of MVA regime
Appearing publicly with Thackeray's allies for the first time since he stepped down as chief minister two months ago, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday sent out a strong message to the Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde government that the three constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are together come what may. “The MVA is united, and we are not divided,” Thackeray said.
Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU
Pune: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Tuesday. Similar regional centres would be set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai. SPPU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and others were present.
Porn films racket: Raj Kundra files for discharge
Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra has sought discharge from the pornography case registered by Mumbai police for allegedly developing a mobile application to run the racket. Kundra was named a key accused in the pornography case and was arrested on July 19 last year along with 10 other people. He was released on bail two months later. The police claimed that the app was used to upload pornographic content.
