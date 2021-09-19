Haryana BJP protests against Punjab CM, Congress counters with slogans

High-voltage drama was witnessed in various Haryana districts on Saturday, as workers and leaders of the ruling BJP and the Congress held protests against each other.

In Panipat, BJP activists, led by Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and Panipat City MLA Pramod Vij, gathered at the Congress office near Red Light Chowk to protest against outgoing Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Later, Congress workers also reached their office and raised slogans against the BJP leaders over the farmers’ agitation.

The protests led to serpentine queues of vehicles on the service lane of the busy National Highway-44. Heavy police force was deployed to deal with any untoward incident, but the protest remained peaceful.

BJP leaders slammed the Congress leaders from Haryana for not speaking against Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement that Punjab farmers should shift the protests from Punjab to Delhi and Haryana.

On the other hand, former minister and Congress leader Ashok Arora said it was ironical, as the leader of the ruling party was also holding protests.

He said the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana had failed to deliver on its promises, and though farmers were protesting for the past 10 months, the leaders of the ruling party had no concern for them.

Similar protests were held at the Congress party’s district headquarters in Rohtak, Ambala, Jind and Kurukshetra.

In Rohtak, former BJP minister Manish Grover, along with other senior party leaders, took out a protest march near the Congress office, where local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and other Congress leaders were present, and raised slogans against the BJP.

Grover said the Punjab CM was the main force behind instigating the protesters against three farm laws. “Punjab’s economy is dwindling due to the protests, and he asked the farmers to protest at Haryana and Delhi borders, which proves that the Congress is instigating the protesters,” the BJP leader added.

Congress’ Rohtak MLA BB Batra accused the BJP of creating drama by holding such protests to hide the failures of their Union and state governments.

In Ambala, BJP workers led by Yamunanagar MLA and party’s district in-charge Ghanshyam Das Arora protested at the Old Cloth Market. In a counter protest, Congress workers also staged a sit-in few metres away. Former deputy CM Chander Mohan and MLA Shally Chaudhary were among those present.